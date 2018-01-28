Where are they now? The original cast of The Mighty Ducks.

We’ve got some bloody brilliant news for 90s kids.

There’s a Mighty Ducks TV series in the works which means we can finally revive our love for comedy-dramas about fledgling little league ice hockey teams.

There’s not a lot of details about the TV reboot as yet, but we’re guessing it’ll be on our screens in the next couple of years. So, get ya pucks ready.

To help you get prepped, we thought we’d take a look back at the original cast and see what they’re up to now.

Emilio Estevez AKA Gordon Bombay

A member of the original brat pack, Estevez already had some film roles under his belt before he stumbled across a bunch of rag tag ice hockey players and turned them into peewee champions.

Since starring in The Mighty Ducks, Estevez has starred in a bunch of movies including Late Last Night, The L.A Riot Spectacular and Dear Dracula.

He's also had TV roles in The West Wing and Two and a Half Men.

In addition, he continues to be Charlie Sheen's less controversial brother.

Joshua Jackson AKA Charlie Conway