'I had a conversation with Amy Poehler and an unexpected moment filled me with jealousy.'

Once upon a time, if you had asked me what's the one thing I would choose to talk to Amy Poehler about, I never would have answered 'Tic Tacs'.

Hardly a surprising sentiment of course, because who would sit across from a beloved actress, comedian, and author, and decide that tiny white mints with the power to crack open a tooth once unleashed from their small plastic container would be the optimum choice of conversation?

But you would be wrong.

As I prepared to walk into the room containing Amy Poehler, to talk about her new movie Inside Out 2, I was realistic about what was waiting for me on the other side of the door.

Years of sitting across from people whose faces were splashed across TV or movie screens ensured I had no lofty expectations of the woman I was about to meet. The woman known as a Saturday Night Live breakout performer, the star of everyone's favourite comfort show Parks and Recreation, one-half of the world's best awards show presenting duo with Tina Fey, a movie star and the author of Yes Please, the memoir I had devoured (in a strange twist of fate) many years ago while sitting in the tiny park opposite the lush hotel room where she was waiting for me.

This is the ever-so-slight downside of coming into contact with people whose work you so intensely and lovingly consume. You become used to viewing them only in their most glittering and well-crafted moments, through the thoughts and words they have spent hours poring over and perfecting. You are the 20th (if you're lucky) person that day who has encountered them and expected to walk away with An Experience. So it's in no way surprising that real-life humans often cannot live up to the untouchable pop culture characters we've become accustomed to in our minds.