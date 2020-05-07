'Upload is The Good Place meets Black Mirror dark comedy that I binged in one sitting.'

For many of us, the last few weekends have been spent gathering with friends and family over video calls.

From virtual backgrounds to touched up faces, it’s been an interesting adjustment, to say the least.

But much like we’re currently using apps like Zoom and FaceTime to keep in touch with our loved ones around the world, what would it be like to keep in touch with those friends and family members who are no longer with us? What if you could interact with those who have died via phone calls and virtual reality?

That’s the question posed in new Amazon Prime comedy sci-fi series, Upload.

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime’s Upload below. Post continues after video.

The show, which has been described as a mix of The Good Place, The Office, and Black Mirror, was created by Greg Daniels – the mastermind behind The Office and the co-creator of Parks and Recreation.

Upload follows the story of 27-year-old software developer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who is injured in a self-driving car accident.

Once arriving at the hospital alongside his girlfriend, Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards), Nathan must make a decision – he can either opt for surgery and risk dying, or he can upload his consciousness into one of the many different types of afterlives available.

Fearing that he may lose his life entirely, Nathan chooses the latter, and his consciousness is uploaded to his new digital community.

Within the series, which is set in the year 2033, the digital afterlife is not just possible, it’s also an entirely profitable industry.

In this universe, being “uploaded” isn’t exactly a privilege that is extended to all humans.

Instead, it’s a system which largely relies on wealth and privilege… even after death.

Luckily, thanks to Ingrid’s incredibly rich family, Nathan ends up in one of the more luxurious afterlife destinations – Lakeview, which is largely based on the grand Victorian hotels and landscapes of Canada.