Please sob with us over the cast of Sister Act 2 reuniting over 30 years since the iconic film.

"If you want to be somebody, if you want to go somewhere, you better wake up and pay attention."

IYKYK, right???

One woman who knows better than most is veteran actor and TV personality, Whoopi Goldberg, who played the woman who famously uttered those words — Sister Mary Clarence, also known as Deloris Van Cartier — in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The cult classic was first released back in 1993. Yep, more than 30 years ago.

And this week, the cast of the much-loved movie reunited during an emotional episode of Goldberg’s talk show, The View.

Fans of the iconic '90s movie would have been hard-pressed to hold back tears during the cast’s recreation of the 'Joyful, Joyful' choir scene at the end of the film, especially as Goldberg appeared as Sister Clarence, nun’s outfit and all.