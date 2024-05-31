If you’re still swooning over The Idea Of You, you need to watch Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron's new movie.

When it comes to rom-coms, few things matter more than the chemistry between the two leads, and thankfully, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have it in spades.

The two actors are set to star alongside one another in Hollywood's latest age-gap story, A Family Affair, making it their third time working with each other, but the first in which they serve as each other's romantic interest.

Watch: A Family Affair - Official Trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Kidman, 56, and Efron, 36, previously teamed up for the 2012 film The Paperboy and the 2013 movie The Butler.

However, neither film is as steam as this.

Following Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You, Hollywood seems to be embracing a new trend. Rom-coms are no longer reserved for actors under 30; instead, we're seeing older actresses in roles that were once unlikely to be shown.

So, if you want to know more, including what it's about and how to tune in, then keep reading.

What's A Family Affair about?

A Family Affair stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King. Image: Netflix.