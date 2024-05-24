An Isla Fisher appearance and tragic accident. Everything you need to know about Bridget Jones 4.

Bridget Jones, the beloved British singleton who captured hearts with her quirky charm, is returning to the big screen in a fourth instalment of the popular film franchise.

Titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the upcoming movie promises to deliver a new chapter of Bridget’s life, as she navigates motherhood, the pitfalls of online dating and more than a few unexpected twists.

Many familiar faces will return to the franchise, alongside a few new ones, such as Isla Fisher and Leo Woodall. In the meantime, fans are eagerly hanging onto any tidbits they can get ahead of the film’s release.

Here, we dive into everything you need to know about Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, from the intriguing plot to the talented cast and the journey that led to this highly anticipated sequel.

What is Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy about?

Bridget Jones is coming back for a fourth movie. Image: Getty.