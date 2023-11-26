One of 12 kids under the one roof, and a hidden tragedy: Dolly Parton's unglamorous early life.

Dolly Parton is known as country’s greatest star of all time.

Loved for both her timeless music and her endearing personality, the country icon was honoured for her music legacy at the 2019 Grammy Awards earlier this week.

But long before Dolly became the huge star she is today, her life was incredibly different.

Rising from living in poverty in rural Tennessee to dominating the charts worldwide, Dolly’s story is one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches stories around.

Her humble upbringing

Since skyrocketing to fame, Dolly hasn’t been afraid to share her tough beginnings in life.

In fact, the 9-5 singer grew up as one of 12 kids living in a one room house in Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

Born fourth in line in the family in 1946, Dolly was born to poor, tobacco-farming parents.

With so many kids sharing the small house, up to three or four children would sleep in a bed each night.