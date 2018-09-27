real life
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
real life
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
real life
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
real life
'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.
Chloe Cuthbert
real life
'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'
Anonymous
real life
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
real life
Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.
Jessie Stephens
real life
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
real life
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
real life
'I shared a post about being pregnant with you. Minutes later, I was holding you in my hands.'
Bronwyn Delaivuna
real life
'In her early 20s, she decided she wanted a baby': What happens when children with a disability grow up.
Clare and Jessie Stephens
real life
"It was as though I respected her less." When my father left, my attitude towards my mum changed.
Phil
real life
When Samantha woke up in hospital, she learned she'd been in two accidents. In one night.
Jessie Stephens
real life
Beth lost her husband and two sons in 15 months. Now, she's starting a new life at 81.
Nama Winston
real life
"I stand with Karen." A defence of 2019's biggest victim of online ridicule.
Helen Vnuk
real life
Travel junkies rejoice: This $49 Kmart carry-on suitcase rivals a $625 case from Samsonite.
Jessica Wang
real life
'I hooked up with my best friend of five years. Then he ghosted me.'
Anonymous
real life
"The week my husband moved out, I couldn't stop crying."
Rachael Hope
real life
'I told my mother I was sexually assaulted. She said: "Boys will be boys".'
Anonymous
real life
'I was too innocent to see the red flags in my eight-year marriage. It cost me everything.'
Colleen Sheehy Orme
real life
"I thought it was love until I realised that my first sexual experience with him was rape."
Holly Bradshaw
real life
"I heard a strange scratching at my door": The unspoken fear some women feel living alone.
Laura Brodnik
real life
"It was the worst flight of my life." 5 women share their biggest ever Christmas stuff-ups.
Laura Brodnik
real life
Paul returned from Iraq a different man. 5 years later, he said his final goodbye to Wanda.
Gemma Bath
real life
'My roommate refused to breakup with her abusive boyfriend. So I moved out.'
Jessica Mendez
real life
"'Is this a random nightmare?' I didn't realise I was sexually abused until I was in my 30s."
Toni Tails
real life
'My son was given a year to live. It was the most heartbreakingly beautiful of our lives.'
Kathryn Wakelin
Advice
finance
Nicole wanted to save 25k for a house deposit. It quickly exposed her "fair-weather friends".
Nicole Haddow
sex
ASK SEAN: "I'm so attracted to my fiancé, but he's never once made me orgasm."
Sean Szeps
dating
ASK SEAN: "I'm scared to tell my new boyfriend how many guys I've slept with."
Sean Szeps
couples
Ask Sean: “My boyfriend poops in front of me all the time. Is he too comfortable around me?"
Sean Szeps
sex
Ask Sean: "I've been with my boyfriend for three years. Now he doesn't want to have sex."
Sean Szeps
wellness
'I spent four days with Tony Robbins and discovered the key to overcoming fear.'
Briony Benjamin
dating
Exactly how to make a long distance relationship work, according to an expert.
Belinda Jepsen
couples
'It f**ks me up to see you smile.' A woman wants advice after husband's gobsmacking request.
Annabelle Lee
health
The best exercise you can do in 2019.
Jessie Stephens
real life
"I cannot and will not forgive or forget." The life lesson from Holocaust survivor, Eddie Jaku.
Jessie Stephens
travel
"I'm an avid traveller, and people don't believe me when I tell them what I pack."
Alexandra Connors
real life
"Do I tell an acquaintance about what's going on with her pubic hair? I'd want to know..."
Jessie Stephens
family
'You're a horrible person.' Woman writes into advice column, and gets a brutal response.
Jessica Wang
health
If your poo looks like this, you could have a health condition.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
couples
Four myths about cheating that women cling to.
Divorced Moms
health
10 women share their sure fire hangover hacks for the festive season.
Bella Fowler
parent opinion
'The four-word question husbands need to stop asking.'
Nama Winston
food
An expert recommends 5 of the best wines under $25 to take to Christmas lunch.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
'I know it comes from love, but there are questions you should never ask the grieving.'
Sheli Gold
real life
Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer at 47. Her survival depends on women like Leslie.
Breast Cancer Trials
news
"He chose to stay, to look after mum." Tori Johnson's final act was one of profound compassion.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
celebrity
"He went very strange." After Michael Hutchence was coward-punched, he immediately changed.
Chelsea McLaughlin
true crime
Marguerite Edwards said one night, "our life is too perfect." The next day, she was murdered.
Gemma Bath
LGBTQI
pregnancy
"We wanted to become mums and our journey to parenthood was a little different to most."
Stacy Thomas
celebrity
"Completely terrifying": When Magda Szubanski realised she was gay, she broke down.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
'I'm intersex. It was a secret my parents kept from me for 17 years.'
Alex David
real life
Narelda Jacobs was pushed into her first marriage. 20 years later, she had to fight for the right to a second.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
'We need to talk about the fear that every gay man of this generation still carries.'
Andy Kelly
real life
The love of Elizabeth Gilbert's life died 10 months ago. But she still calls her every day.
Belinda Jepsen
news
At last. Schools will no longer be able to expel kids for being LGBTQI.
AAP
kids
A former Sesame Street writer has shared the truth about Bert and Ernie.
Chelsea McLaughlin
relationships
Wren and Ayla's story: When your wife is trans.
Belinda Jepsen
weddings
WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Why Sarah and Megan couldn't wait for the yes vote to have their big day.
Amy Clark
true crime
The one horrific thread that ties together the suspicious deaths of 27 men in NSW.
Jessie Stephens
news
The NRL just defended this viral State of Origin photo with three powerful words.
Ali Moore
celebrity
Jackie Chan's daughter says she is homeless because of her homophobic parents.
Nama Winston
relationships
When my spouse came out as transgender, I wasn't prepared to share the title of 'Mum'.
Anne Reid
relationships
'If you think marriage equality means we don't need Mardi Gras anymore, think again.'
Urzila Carlson
news
When Janet Rice's wife transitioned, she had to choose between their marriage and her identity.
Belinda Jepsen
news
"Will you marry me?": An MP just proposed to his partner of nine years on the floor of Parliament.
Amy Clark
politics
Everything wrong with what Jacqui Lambie said on Q&A on Monday night.
Jessie Stephens
celebrity
The Veronicas' Jess opens up about her "deep pain" amid "rift" with sister.
Amy Clark
relationships
Jesinta Franklin writes: "A generation ago, our wedding would have been banned."
Jessica Clark
baby
"It's a very personal heartbreak." 14 weeks after giving birth, Megan Gale lost her dad.
Amy Clark
real life
"You're grieving someone that you didn't even get to see": Heather Maltman on the heartbreak of miscarriage.
Belinda Jepsen
news
"I've never been loved like that before." Robin Bailey on life after Sean Pickwell's death.
Jessica Wang
real life
"It still hurts." Libby Trickett on the 'weird grief' of early pregnancy loss.
Belinda Jepsen
baby
'After my stillbirth, I requested time off work. It was declined.'
Nama Winston
real life
Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a plane crash. Her fiancé died beside her.
Helen Vnuk
celebrity
Bindi Irwin lost her dad, Steve, 13 years ago. Here’s what her life looks like now.
Amy Clark
real life
'I was in a tiny bubble of horror.' Annabel's story of saying goodbye to her newborn baby.
Nama Winston
The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story
No Filter
Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest
Lady Startup
How To Handle Toxic Relatives
The Well
real life
"You're grieving someone that you didn't even get to see": Heather Maltman on the heartbreak of miscarriage.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
'I wanted to do something tangible.' What it's like to support your best friend through chemo.
Shona Hendley
real life
'I accidentally found my ex’s secret sex tape, and then realised I knew the girl in it.'
M.K. Fain
real life
"Everything's gone." Annabel's mum called her at 4:30am. Their family home was burning to the ground.
Gemma Bath
real life
Scarlett starting seeing a psychologist at 3. It took 19 years for professionals to join the dots.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
"My ex-boyfriend tried to rape me. And I'm still not okay."
Gillian Sisley
real life
'My brother has been homeless for years. When you see him on the street, you know nothing about his story.'
Megan Regnerus
real life
'Sometimes people betray you so badly.' How I lost my friend, Becki. Twice.
Michelle Jacqua
real life
'I've never wanted kids. Then at 21, I was told I may not ever be able to have any.'
Emily Jol
real life
'I'm in my 40s and my mum has never said the words "I love you". I don't blame her.'
Anonymous
real life
"I'm stuck with his name on my hip." 8 women share photos of the tattoos they now regret.
Gemma Bath
real life
"I hold one in my arms and three in my heart." 11 months after losing her second, Katie lost twins.
Katie Kimberley
real life
'After we got divorced, we turned to "bird's nest parenting" for the sake of our kids.'
Nama Winston
real life
"It still hurts." Libby Trickett on the 'weird grief' of early pregnancy loss.
Belinda Jepsen
real life
At 38 weeks, Ami's daughter was stillborn. A year later, she lost two more children.
Jessica Staveley
real life
"The song was about me": 5 women share how they fell in love for the first time as teenagers.
Laura Brodnik
real life
Katherine thought Paul was her Prince Charming. Then she found out about his other wife.
Gemma Bath
real life
'I was married to my husband for 20 years. For 10 of them, he had a secret girlfriend.'
Roz Warren
real life
'I was sexually assaulted by an ex at 18. Four decades later, my daughter had her own story.'
Anonymous
real life
"I was vomiting, urinating and screaming." Ruby had her drink spiked at a friend's party.
Gemma Bath
