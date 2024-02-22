ASK HOLLY: 'My daughter is pregnant again and I don't think I can cope.'

Welcome to Mamamia's advice column, DON'T FREAK OUT, where Holly Wainwright solves your most personal and problematic dilemmas with her sage wisdom. If you have a drama you need solved, email us at helpme@mamamia.com.au — you can be anonymous of course because otherwise, awks.



Hi Holly,



I need help. Sorry for the long story but the context is important.

My daughter is 24-years-old with an 11-month-old. She got married aged 22.

After an incredibly rough pregnancy, she was very unwell and her baby boy also ended up in NICU.



It was of course a traumatic time for her and her baby; it was also scary to watch her going through this and I was at the hospital sometimes twice a day to help.

When she went home, I went with her for the first week. Her husband worked away, so she was on her own from four weeks postpartum for two weeks at a time. So I would drive the four and a half hours each way to see her and help with bub every second weekend, sometimes for four nights at a time.



When her bub was six-months-old, she found out her husband was having an affair. She was blindsided and devastated and decided to leave him after much deliberation. Her trust couldn’t be restored.

I organised trucks, trailers and family to move her while she regrouped and worked out what next. I found her a house to rent and supported her financially while she applied for assistance.

I organised and paid for a lawyer to negotiate and sort custody out for her.



I have been babysitting when I’m not at my job so she could get back into the workforce with some casual work as well as financially supporting her and her baby whenever she needs it.

