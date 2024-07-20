Juliane Koepcke fell from a plane into the Amazon Jungle. For 10 days she survived on lollies and instinct.

It was late December, 1971, when 17-year-old Juliane Koepcke and her mother, Maria, boarded a Líneas Aéreas Nacionales S.A. (LANSA Flight 508) flight to Panguana, to spend Christmas with Juliane's father.

For the first half of the flight, everything seemed fine, but as time went on, passengers began to experience extreme turbulence, as pilots made the dangerous decision to fly through treacherous weather.

The Crash.

A bolt of lightning struck and ignited the plane's fuel tank, blowing a hole in the plane and sending it crashing. According to reports, the last words Juliane ever heard from her mother were: This is the end, it's all over.

The plane disintegrated in the air, as Juliane — strapped into the seat — free fell to the muddy ground, where she remained, in and out of consciousness for the next 24 hours. The other 91 passengers and crew on board perished in the crash.

Koepcke described her experience to Vice in 2010. "I was in a tailspin," she said. "I saw the forest beneath me — like 'green cauliflower, like broccoli,' is how I described it later on. Then I lost consciousness and regained it only way later, the next day."

When Juliane woke, dressed in a minidress and sandals, she was in immense pain, thanks to a deep gash on her arm and a bruised eye that was swollen shut.

Although she'd survived the crash, the teenager quickly realised that her mother probably didn't.

"I searched for a full day and then I realised there was no one there," she told Vice. "I crawled around all over the place and called out, but I couldn't hear anything."

Juliane was alone, facing survival in an extremely dense rainforest.