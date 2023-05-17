'Homophobia killed my little brother.'

Content warning: This story includes depictions of homophobic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

On Monday we laid to rest my beloved younger brother Tim. And while his death certificate will list the cause of his sudden passing as liver disease, I firmly believe that homophobia killed my brother.

Tim was clever, creative, kind and so much fun. And he was gay. But it certainly didn’t define him. It was just part of who he was, like his blue eyes, cheeky grin and absolute disregard for following rules.

Everything changed for Tim during his high school years when he realised it was impossible to fit into the 'footy-head' culture of Dubbo in the 1980s.

From his teenage years onwards he suffered homophobia, in the form of taunts, bullying and worse.

As an adult, he moved to Melbourne and Sydney, which were more accepting but the damage had been done: He felt he was 'wrong' somehow and that he didn’t fit in.

And no wonder, because society kept reinforcing that message.

International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is held on May 17, because it marks the World Health Assembly’s decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases. Before 1990, homosexuality was classified as a mental illness.