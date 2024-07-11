Stephanie Wood fell in love with a fake.

This post deals with the topic of emotional abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

It seems we cannot get enough of con master stories. Inventing Anna. The Tinder Swindler. The Puppet Master. Dirty John. And even podcasts like Who The Hell Is Hamish. Even on nightly current affair programs, there is often a con victim example, someone swindled by a dodgy businessperson promising the world or even an online romantic interest that manipulates their target into thinking they can be trusted.

And now with the new drama Fake hitting Paramount+, which is based on the very real memoir of the same name by Stephanie Wood, we have a new story to obsess over.

The eight-part series tells the story of Birdie Bell (played by Asher Keddie), a writer who matches with grazier Joe Burt (David Wenham) on a dating app and quickly believes that she's found her match. Until things take a dark turn.

Mamamia's podcast The Quicky spoke to Stephanie Wood about her experience falling victim to a con master, uncovering the tricks he used and the damage left in his wake. This is her story.

In 2014, Stephanie — an award-winning profile writer, editor and journalist — matched with Joe* on an online dating app.

At first, Stephanie didn't feel all that interested in him. But after persistently asking her out, she thought: "Oh well I'll go out with him, I haven't done that in a while."