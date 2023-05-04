'It took me 38 years to realise I hate sex with men.' What it's like being a late bloomer lesbian.

Growing up, I always felt different from other girls. While they swooned over male heartthrobs and dreamed of their perfect wedding, I was drawn to other girls in a way I couldn't quite explain. But in a world where conformity was the norm, I didn’t even realise what I was experiencing was actually an attraction to women. It just wasn’t spoken about, so I kept these feelings hidden and dated men I wasn't attracted to in an attempt to fit in.

While my friends were eagerly talking about how amazing their first kisses were, I remember telling my best friend in high school that kissing a boy was like sticking my tongue in a dirty washing machine. Gross! Yet, it was decades before I came to terms with my identity as a late-bloomer lesbian.

When I look back, my sexuality journey started when I was 15 and developed a crush on a girl named Jayde, although I didn’t realise it was a crush at the time. I remember longing for her to notice me and smile, and I would feel the butterflies and excitement that my friends would often talk about with their feelings around boys. I pushed these feelings down, deep inside of me, because compulsive heterosexuality was the norm and being attracted to women just wasn’t spoken about. I pretended to have crushes on boys like everyone else. I was raised in a small town in the 90s where the only way to fit in was to conform, and I thought I had no other choice.