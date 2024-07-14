In 2018, Cade Wessel made a $20 bet in his school yearbook. Six years later, he made it come true.

In the spring of 2018, as his classmates agonised over profound quotes and witty one-liners for their senior yearbook, Cade Wessel had a different idea.

With a mix of bravado and heart-fluttering certainty, he penned a prediction that would change his life:

"Twenty bucks I marry Sarah Dill."

Cade and Sarah, friends since the first day of sixth grade in Bradenton, Florida, had only been dating for a few weeks. But sometimes, when you know, you know.

"Some were trying to think of funny things to say, others were attempting to be profound," Cade recalled in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "But I sat there, isolated myself and thought, 'I'm going to do something legendary.'"

