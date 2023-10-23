The one dance move that proves you're a millennial.

Hush. A little bit of hush, please. Apparently, there's a really easy way to tell what generation someone is from. And it all comes down to how you dance.

More specifically, your hands. And what you do with them when you're on the dancefloor.

Yes, the Gen Zs are mocking the millennials again, and telling them they're not cool. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It all started with an American TikTok user by the name of Gus Rosas, who shared what happened on a recent night out.

The 32-year-old told his followers he was out dancing in a club when a Gen Z told him that his dance moves made him look 'old' and proved he was a millennial.

"I was dancing at the club last night with this girl, and she was like, 'It's giving away your age.'"

And we just...

"She was like, 'You keep putting your hands up'... And I was like, f**k my mum does that."

Gus went on to share that he couldn't... stop... and even paired his raised arms with an enthusiastic 'whoop' because obviously that's just how you're supposed to dance??