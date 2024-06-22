'To the woman who tried to ruin my 16-year marriage, your plan failed miserably.'

The author of this story has chosen to stay anonymous, but is known to Mamamia.

An open letter to the other woman,

For so many years, my husband and I struggled with our marriage. Raising our children was our priority and we had lost who we each were except for a mother and a father and provider for our children.

Then, we were blindsided when I was diagnosed with cancer. Multiple surgeries, hospital visits and having to provide unwavering support had taken its toll on him and my insecurities pushed him away.

I guess I didn’t see how a man could still find me attractive with hideous scars and anxiety gripping my every thought.

He stood by me and was the first person I saw when I came out of each surgery but I had put a wall up between us and it was hard for him to break through.

The way your affair started with him was so cliché. I had been working an 80-hour week, exhausted and angry and so terribly sad at my circumstances. It was the holidays and he was looking after the kids, feeling lonely and shut out. And you told him all the words a man wants to hear when his wife is too tired or too absent from the marriage to say to him.

You put him on the pedestal that I had dragged him down from. He told you his marriage was failing, he loved his kids and loved me but didn’t think he was in love with me anymore but didn’t know how to fix it.