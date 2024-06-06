'My patient told me she was having an affair with a married man. It was my husband.'

Finding out your partner is having an affair is brutal. But this has to be the wildest story of discovering a spouse's betrayal we've ever heard.

A psychologist has shared the moment she found out about her husband's affair from her own client, sharing she had no clue her patient was confessing to an affair that involved herself.

The experience was outlined on the Toni and Ryan podcast, where the psych anonymously confessed that she "just wanted to scream" because she couldn't "tell either" her husband, patient, or "anyone" about what she knows.

"I'm a psychologist so please keep me anonymous as I can't break confidentiality clauses," the Australian professional confessed to the podcast hosts. "But I have to tell someone."

"A patient of mine told me she was sleeping with a married man and the guilt was eating her alive. The patient said the man was going to leave his wife for her and she was like, 'Well I love this guy and I feel bad. I'm a home wrecker.'"

A few days later, the psychologist got a nasty surprise from her husband.

"Later that week, my husband told me he was leaving me for a woman he's been sleeping with. My husband was having the fling with my patient and I couldn't tell either of them, or anyone, because of the confidentiality clauses but I need to tell someone and I just need to scream."