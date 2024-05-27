LAURA HENSHAW: 'I'm not sure I want to have children. But I feel like I have to.'

The 'Australian dream' is to get married, buy a home and have a baby… right? Society makes us feel like the only way to have a 'successful' life is to have children. Well, that's the 'picture-perfect' scenario we’re sold.

My life, as I am right in this present moment, is full of love, happiness and purpose. I have my husband, my beautiful dogs, my family, my friends, my work and the incredible Kic community. I'm able to fill my cup to the brim, I know what makes me happy. I know what makes me thrive.

I have the flexibility to lean into whatever it is my body and mind are craving. Whether it’s exercise, sleep, sex, travel, drink, dine, dance, work or just simply, relax. I have the freedom to be me. How is that not deemed successful?