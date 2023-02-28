'I travelled on a rainbow party plane for World Pride. Here’s what happened.'

Parties on planes.

It feels like an experience exclusive to the Jordan Belforts of the world.

But for one night, I got to see how the other half lived. Only this time we were painting the pacific ocean rainbow for World Pride.

Ahead of World Pride in Sydney, I was lucky enough to be flown to San Francisco to catch United’s inaugural international Pride Flight in partnership with Virgin Australia from San Francisco to Sydney.

I know what you’re thinking, "Mikayla, you were flown overseas just to fly back?"

Yes. Yes, I was. But for good reason.

San Francisco is the queer capital of the USA (and depending on who you ask, some people believe it’s the LGBTQIA+ capital of the world). Dating back to the gold rush, the city’s majority male population took part in assuming roles usually assigned to women. It wasn’t unusual to see gender experimentation at local parties or balls.

But in the last century, San Fran has been home to a lot of firsts. America’s first Lesbian Bar Mona’s 440 Club opened in 1936, Twin Peaks Tavern was the first openly gay bar in the US to have glass windows, the city elected the first openly gay candidate Harvey Milk to office in the 1970s, and importantly, it’s the birthplace of the rainbow flag.