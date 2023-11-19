'I'm in a beautiful relationship with a woman.' Natalie Bassingthwaighte has found love again.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has been a staple of the Australian entertainment scene since 2003 when she appeared on the Aussie soap opera Neighbours.

Meaning not only has her career been a point of fascination for fans around the country, but her love life as well.

The actor and singer, who is affectionately known as Nat Bass, has not always been vocal about her family and private relationships, but following the recent news of her split from her husband of 12 years, Bassingthwaighte has opened the door on her new relationship with a woman.

Watch: Natalie Bassingthwaighte talks to Holly Wainwright. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I'm in a beautiful relationship with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me really happy," she told Stellar podcast, Something To Talk About.

Bass has gone through plenty of changes since 2020, when she and husband Cameron McGlinchey packed up their lives in Melbourne and traded in the city for the coastal life in Byron Bay.

And in August, it was quietly announced that the pair had "ended their marriage" after splitting late last year, and were continuing to "co-parent their kids", reported The Herald Sun.