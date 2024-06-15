I recently turned 28-years-old. And before you start... I know, I know. I've barely done life, what lessons could I possibly have? Give me a break okay (please).

Turning 28 has been the first age where I've felt old. Everyone around me is suddenly 25 and I don't know when that happened? I always used to be the 25-year-old teenage girl who had her whole life ahead of her. Now, I'm a good-for-nothing boring woman in her late 20s.

It's fine, I knew my time would come.

As I near the end of my 20s, I've decided to list all the things I would tell my younger self — and any other pre-28-year-olds out there. (Although, there are way more than just 28 lessons, that wouldn't have made a good article headline.)

Watch: 7 ways to cope with birthday depression. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

1. Wipe front to back.

Surprisingly, you only learnt about this in your mid-20s. Luckily nothing has happened to you from wiping the wrong way around. Don't test that luck.

2. Don't date your type.

Yes, I know you always say not to settle for anything less for the best. But bestie, just because you find someone you think you like doesn't mean they think of you as "the best". They will break your heart and you will forever wonder why.