The unravelling of LGBTQIA+ rights is happening right across the globe at this very moment.

The weaponisation of homophobia and transphobia in the political space has been around for as long as politics has – and it seems to growing in a scary direction of late.

In some countries with democratic government systems, we are seeing a pullback from inclusivity. As if the political pendulum is swinging back towards right-winged, authoritarian values in places thought of as progressive. This leaves a blanket of uncertainty suffocating the LGBTQIA+ community across the world, who are no doubt questioning their ongoing rights and wondering, ‘What next?’

There are many countries today that still criminalise same-sex relationships, but here are some recent examples of oppressive policy changes that may come as a surprise to you.

Italian mothers in same-sex couples are being removed from birth certificates.

In Italy, under a left-leaning government, same-sex civil unions were made legal in 2016.

Though this was a cause for celebration, the law reforms ended there and same-sex couples were still not given full-adoption rights. Even still, due to a lack of clarity in the law, some courts and cities still allowed for both same-sex parents to be on their children’s birth certificates. Giuseppe Sala, the Mayor of Milan, was one of them.

Now, under the new so-called ‘right-winged’ government headed by PM Giorgia Meloni, mothers in same-sex couples who did not give birth to their child are currently having their names removed from their children’s birth certificates. This follows a government announcement released in March stating that agencies should cease registering children of same-sex couples.

According to Pink News, "So far, 27 families in the northern city of Padua have received a warning letter, affecting the lives of 33 children". Reportedly, three lesbian couples have had their children’s birth certificates changed following the warning at this stage.