'Waking up on my 30th birthday a wife.' Ella Ding just had the sweetest secret wedding.

Former Married At First Sight star Ella May Ding "surprised" fans (and... loved ones?) by announcing she had tied the knot with her fiancé just a month after their engagement.
Ella and her partner Guy Palermo got engaged at the tail end of February, after about a year of dating. And now, in a new Instagram post, she's revealed she simply couldn't wait to walk down the aisle, announcing the pair became "Mr and Mrs" during an intimate ceremony in Melbourne on Friday.
Watch the clip Ella May Ding played for her loved ones to announce her elopement to Guy Palermo. Post continues below.