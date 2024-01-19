Is it ever okay to try on your friend's engagement ring before she's been proposed to?

Helping your friend’s partner pick out an engagement ring is totally normal. But trying on the engagement ring before the proposal? That’s a little controversial, at least by the internet’s standards.

Influencer Emily Davies recently found herself in hot water after posting a video trying on her best friend’s engagement ring before she got engaged.

In case you didn't know (because I didn't), it's considered bad luck for an unmarried woman to try on another person's engagement ring - but that's not the detail the internet is up in arms about.

Let's start from the beginning.

On Wednesday, Emily Davies uploaded a video showing off her best friend's engagement ring that she was looking after ahead of the proposal.

In the video, she explains how she helped her friend's boyfriend pick out the ring. "I think this ring is very her," Emily says.

The content creator then tries on the ring.