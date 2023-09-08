'It's my first time being a bridesmaid. Here's why I don't think brides should have them.'

Spreadsheets, organised jewellery cases and meticulous schedules. This is what awaits my friend Neelam when it comes to planning her international, four-day, Hindu wedding.

As one of my closest friends, when she got engaged I was thrilled. And when she asked me to be a bridesmaid, I was ecstatic. I even cried, which is unusual for a cynic like me.

It was my first time being a bridesmaid and despite not being much of a romantic myself, I couldn't wait to immerse myself in all things weddings, bachelorette parties and dress fittings.

Nine months in and three months out from the wedding and I can firmly say, I will not be having any bridesmaids at my own wedding.

Don't get me wrong, I'm having a lot of fun and I've got a great bride who makes it easy to be a bridesmaid.

But having watched her plan the wedding, it feels like bridesmaids are just another thing she's got to add to her list of things to organise.

And it’s made me question - is it really worth it to have a bridal party?

The wedding process could ruin your friendship with your bridesmaids.

