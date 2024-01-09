A couple took over a cafe to host their wedding. Now they're refusing to pay for it.

The wedding community was in an uproar over the weekend after a coffee shop came to social media with a rather bizarre claim.

Mansion Society, a mother-and-daughter-owned business in Indianapolis in the US, told their followers last week that they were inundated when a wedding party showed up – "with no notice or any sort of monetary pre-rearrangement".

The business claimed a "downpour of patrons" – including a full wedding party, an officiant and photographers –spontaneously walked into the establishment while customers and staff milled around grabbing their orders and making their drinks.

However, no one thought much of it initially.

After all, their quaint little cafe was right next door to an actual wedding venue. It wasn't odd to see patrons coming in from next door to grab themselves a beverage or a bite to eat.

"It's normal for us to have wedding guests during the weekends, [a wedding venue] is next door and it's very common for us to serve a latte before or after their ceremony," the post read.