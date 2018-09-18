Here's what the royal rules say about whether Princess Eugenie can drink at her wedding.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We’ve been really spoilt for royal weddings this year, haven’t we?

First, we watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in May. It was brilliant.

In just under a month, The Duke of Sussex’s cousin Princess Eugenie will marry long-term partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

We already know that Princess Eugenie, who is the youngest child of Prince Andrew and The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and ninth-in-line to the throne, is planning her wedding to be very similar to Harry and Meghan’s.

The ceremony will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie will arrive, like Meghan did, in a glass, horse-drawn carriage, and her bridal party will be made up of adorable small children.

But one question we have about the royal’s wedding that’s possibly the most important of them all concerns the wedding toast.

Will Princess Eugenie be allowed to enjoy a champagne (or six) on her wedding day?

