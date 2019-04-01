Welcome to Wedding of the Week, the five-part series lifting back the veil (see what we did there?) on real weddings from our Mamamia readers.

Each week, we’ll deep dive into one Aussie couple’s wedding day to bring you all the details about the important stuff – the dress, venue, food, flowers, photography and words of wisdom.

Oh, there are lots of beautiful photos too.

This week’s Wedding of the Week is Tina and Paul’s huge family wedding, done on a budget. Enjoy!

The basics.

Who: Tina, 33, from affordable style blog Trash To Treasured and Paul, 29, from NSW.

Wedding date: 12th January, 2019.

Number of guests: 187.

Photography: Shyani and Simon from Moments Photography.

Tina and Paul's love story.