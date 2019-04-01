Welcome to Wedding of the Week, the five-part series lifting back the veil (see what we did there?) on real weddings from our Mamamia readers.
Each week, we’ll deep dive into one Aussie couple’s wedding day to bring you all the details about the important stuff – the dress, venue, food, flowers, photography and words of wisdom.
Oh, there are lots of beautiful photos too.
This week’s Wedding of the Week is Tina and Paul’s huge family wedding, done on a budget. Enjoy!
The basics.
Who: Tina, 33, from affordable style blog Trash To Treasured and Paul, 29, from NSW.
Wedding date: 12th January, 2019.
Number of guests: 187.
Photography: Shyani and Simon from Moments Photography.
Top Comments
Lots of recognition here for everyone who made it a pretty event...but what about the celebrant? No marriage can be solemnised without their vitally important services
From the pics of the wedding itself, it appears as though it was a religious ceremony (rather than a service provided by a paid celebrant). As such, a church doesn't really need an advertising plug for their services like the other commercial ventures.
Beautiful dresses, especially the reception one. Looks like a fabulous wedding, and I love the idea of the wrapping station for guests to take home some flowers! I love seeing all the different family and cultural traditions that people have in these stories.