I don’t know what side of TikTok you’re on but I’m currently on Madelaine Brockway TikTok, and I can’t seem to look away. She recently tied the knot in what is being hailed as the ‘wedding of the century’.

The five-day celebration, which was held in Paris, France, had an intimate Maroon 5 concert, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles and a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite.

Pretty sure the florals cost over a mill alone. Image: Instagram @madelainebrockway.