‘I uploaded a photo to Instagram. Then I was uninvited from my friend’s wedding.'

What would you do if you were uninvited from your close friend's wedding? And not because you did something horrible, like calling her gown hideous or sleeping with the groom. (Now those would be grounds to give you the flick!)

But because you... *checks notes*... posted a photo on Instagram.

That's exactly what happened to Australian content creator, Amy Dickinson - and the story is wild.

Video via Mamamia.

It all started when Amy forked out money to attend her close friend's hen's party on Hamilton Island.

Usually, hen's parties are an opportunity for the bride and her best friends to let loose before the more formal events take place. However, according to Amy, guests were forced to "walk on eggshells" around the bride.

In a TikTok video, that has now been viewed over one million times, Amy explained that on the last night, the bride asked the group to put their phones away unless they were taking photographs. But "all hell broke loose" after Amy's friend took a picture of her and the bride.