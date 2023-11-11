'My in-laws invited 10 of their friends to my wedding… without telling me.'

What would you do if your wedding was gatecrashed by a plus-one? What about a plus... 10?

It's an unlikely scenario that ruined a bride's wedding after one of her guests invited almost a dozen of their friends to the reception without telling her.

What's worse? The 'wedding guest' was one of her new in-laws.

Watch MM Confessions: My biggest wedding regret. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The bride explained the disastrous situation in a recent Reddit post on the subreddit "Am I The A**hole?", and it sparked one of the most spirited discussions on wedding etiquette we've seen in a while.

"I married my husband last weekend after about a year of planning," the bride wrote in her now-viral post.

"The ceremony went off perfectly even with kids in the church. The formal photos weren't delayed. No one got drunk and wrecked anything. No one insisted on bringing their emotional support goat."

But despite it being basically perfect, it was almost ruined by a few uninvited guests.