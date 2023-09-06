From $0 to $500: We asked 12 women how much they put in wedding wishing wells, and why.

Wishing wells are a divisive thing.
They might cut out the emotional labour that comes with finding the perfect wedding present, but in return, you’ve got to contend with the umm-ing and ahh-ing over how much to give.
You don’t want to blow the budget, but you don’t want to come across as a tight arse either.
It’s a delicate balance.
To clear up the confusion – or maybe add to it, soz – we asked 12 women how they navigate the tricky financial decision, including what factors they consider.
And their answers were absolutely fascinating.
From absolutely nothing to $500, this is what they said.
Allison
“We live rurally, with most of our family in the capital cities. So adding in hours of travel, fuel, accommodation etc. we sometimes don’t give anything! I believe you’re there to celebrate and can give as much or as little (nothing) as you want.”
Sar
“I think anything less than $50 per person is rude. Unless of course the guest is unemployed or has fallen on hard times, which I’m sure the bride and groom would understand. I am not partnered and give $100.”
Sounds about white. An ethnic family would never.
The only expectation I had was that everyone signed the guest book. When we go to weddings we give up to $50 per adult that was invited and $25 per child if our kids are also invited to help put something towards the meal (like if we were going out to dinner). I would never give more than that, there have been times when we give less if money is tight or we have had to pay for flights and accommodation.