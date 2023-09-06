From $0 to $500: We asked 12 women how much they put in wedding wishing wells, and why.

Wishing wells are a divisive thing.

They might cut out the emotional labour that comes with finding the perfect wedding present, but in return, you’ve got to contend with the umm-ing and ahh-ing over how much to give.

You don’t want to blow the budget, but you don’t want to come across as a tight arse either.

It’s a delicate balance.

Video by Mamamia.

To clear up the confusion – or maybe add to it, soz – we asked 12 women how they navigate the tricky financial decision, including what factors they consider.

And their answers were absolutely fascinating.

From absolutely nothing to $500, this is what they said.

Allison

“We live rurally, with most of our family in the capital cities. So adding in hours of travel, fuel, accommodation etc. we sometimes don’t give anything! I believe you’re there to celebrate and can give as much or as little (nothing) as you want.”

Sar

“I think anything less than $50 per person is rude. Unless of course the guest is unemployed or has fallen on hard times, which I’m sure the bride and groom would understand. I am not partnered and give $100.”