Wedding of the Week: How Caitlin and Josh got married for less than $9000 on New Year's Eve.

Welcome to Wedding of the Week, the five-part series lifting back the veil (see what we did there?) on real weddings from our Mamamia readers.

Each week, we’ll deep dive into one Aussie couple’s wedding day to bring you all the details about the important stuff – the dress, venue, food, flowers, photography and words of wisdom.

Oh, there are lots of beautiful photos too.

This week’s Wedding of the Week is Caitlin and Josh’s backyard New Year’s Eve wedding. Enjoy!

The basics.

Who: Caitlin, 27, and Joshua, 32, from NSW.

Wedding date: December 31, 2017.

Number of guests: 118.

Total cost: $8,700.

Photography: Leia Fae Photography.

Caitlin and Josh's love story.