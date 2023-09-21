'The bride cake smash fiasco': Is it okay to leave your husband on your wedding day?

When I was in my twenties, I told my friend she was allowed to break off her engagement. She was having a panic attack in a bathroom, literally hyperventilating at the prospect of marrying her fiancé.

"You don’t have to go through with it!" I said, perched next to her on the bath. "It’s okay to change your mind!"

I could see her face relax. Clearly, the thought hadn’t occurred to her before. "Thank you," she said to me. "Thank you."

We hugged and together we left the bathroom. Outside, her engagement party was in full swing. Her fiancé was getting ready to give his speech.

I thought of my friend when I read about a bride who walked out of her own wedding. On the AITA (‘Am I The Asshole’) forum in Reddit, the woman explained that she had specifically asked – no, pleaded – with her fiancé not to do a cake smash at their wedding. She had been traumatised by a cake smash incident with her abusive mother many years earlier and couldn’t bear to go through it again.

Her fiancé had assured her that he understood and would respect her wishes. And then on the day, he grabbed a huge chunk of cake, shoved it in her face, and laughed with the other guests.

Now, some brides, apparently, enjoy having cake rubbed in their faces. (Or perhaps, more accurately, they tolerate it?) This bride was distraught. She ran out of her wedding reception, called an Uber, climbed in, and drove away.

"This was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives," she wrote on Reddit, "and he embarrassed me in front of everyone for some prank that he knew I hated."

Despite pressure from the groom and her family, she doesn’t intend to return home.

Is it ideal to leave your marriage on your wedding day? Definitely not (although the Uber driver has an interesting story to tell at parties). Was it the right decision in this case? Absolutely. The groom ignored his wife’s boundaries and humiliated her in public. He destroyed her day, her dress, and – most significantly - her trust. The only reason to stay would have been to keep up appearances, and that is a very poor reason to stay married.