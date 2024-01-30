Revenge porn scandals and convenient breakups: All the MAFS 2024 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia has officially kicked off and the drama is already next level.

Every year, millions of us tune in to watch the chaos unfold between fake brides and grooms. We get cheating scandals, feuds, relationship breakdowns, and did we mention a whole lot of drama?

The MAFS season may have only just kicked off, but that hasn't stopped the gossip mill from turning.

Here is all the drama that's happened... so far!

MAFS bride Lauren Dunn used to date AFL star Ryan Crowley.

And the timing of their breakup is just a little bit suspicious.

Lauren, who is one of the many brides tying the knot this year, reportedly ended her relationship with AFL star Ryan Crowley back in May.

MAFS bride Lauren Dunn used to date AFL star Ryan Crowley. Image: Instagram @lauren_funn_.