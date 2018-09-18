George Calombaris just married his long-time partner in a spectacular Greece wedding.

It’s come to our attention that Masterchef judge George Calombaris has gotten married to his long-time partner, Natalie Tricarico, in a Greek wedding that has lasted at least two days.
Although the couple has yet to confirm the nuptials themselves, photos of their wedding have circulated social media thanks to their chef friends.
And if you’re a foodie or Masterchef fan, prepared to play spot-the-chef, with the likes of Nigella Lawson, Shannon Bennett, Manu Feildel, Alastair McLeod, Matt Moran, and of course Calombaris’ Masterchef co-judges, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.
Another cracking night with all the chefs #greekwedding #day2 @balthazar_athens thanks for having us @peskias
British chef, Sat Bains also shared a photo of the bride, who looked stunning in a shimmering, champagne frock with a pink centre-split. Her dress matched her daughter’s, Michaela Calombaris, who is standing to her left.
Natalie and George were both divorced before they met in 2007, and have been together for 11 years. They also share two children together – seven-year-old James and five-year-old Michaela.
The moment! @natalietric ❤️ @gcalombaris #wedding #bigfatgreekwedding
At least now we know why he was hanging onto those unpaid wages. Had a destination wedding to pay for.
Look, I don't know this lady at all but.... WOW! She looks amazing. I've never said someone looks radiant in my life - but she looks radiant. Also, I'd really like eggs or tart right about now...