weddings

George Calombaris just married his long-time partner in a spectacular Greece wedding.

It’s come to our attention that Masterchef judge George Calombaris has gotten married to his long-time partner, Natalie Tricarico, in a Greek wedding that has lasted at least two days.

Although the couple has yet to confirm the nuptials themselves, photos of their wedding have circulated social media thanks to their chef friends.

And if you’re a foodie or Masterchef fan, prepared to play spot-the-chef, with the likes of Nigella Lawson, Shannon Bennett, Manu Feildel, Alastair McLeod, Matt Moran, and of course Calombaris’ Masterchef co-judges, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another cracking night with all the chefs #greekwedding #day2 @balthazar_athens thanks for having us @peskias

A post shared by Travis McAuley (@travismcauley) on

British chef, Sat Bains also shared a photo of the bride, who looked stunning in a shimmering, champagne frock with a pink centre-split. Her dress matched her daughter’s, Michaela Calombaris, who is standing to her left.

Natalie and George were both divorced before they met in 2007, and have been together for 11 years. They also share two children together – seven-year-old James and five-year-old Michaela.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The moment! @natalietric ❤️ @gcalombaris #wedding #bigfatgreekwedding

A post shared by Sat Bains (@satbains1) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Why Sammy Leo Now Loves Ultra Hydrating Night Creams

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Greek City Times, the couple celebrated their wedding at the Island Club in the Athens Riviera which overlooks the Athenian sea, while the ceremony itself looked like it took place in a Greek Orthodox church.

Stunning Mediterranean views aside, as you can imagine, the food looked equally as good – think never-ending fig tarts, chocolate and hazelnut tarts, and entire rotisserie meats.

Take a look at the photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#steliosparliaros #sweetalchemy #glykesalchimies_official #pastry #love #tart #fig #cream #vanilla #biscuit #pine #great #party

A post shared by ???????? (@steliosparliaros) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nothing better. Eggs and chips Greek style. GC xxx

A post shared by George Calombaris (@gcalombaris) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Get in my belly you sexy beast. #greekwedding

A post shared by Travis McAuley (@travismcauley) on

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of George Calombaris’ wedding? Tell us in a comment!

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout