Almost every local celebrity was at Effie Kats’ wedding this weekend.

Australian fashion designer Effie Kats has tied the knot in a wedding straight out of a fairytale. Kats wed finance broker James Cerolini on Saturday in a ceremony held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, before moving to the State Library of Victoria for the reception.

Considering she lives and breathes fashion and design, it was expected that Kats would walk down the aisle in a memorable dress — and that’s exactly what she did. After travelling to Paris multiple times to get fitted, Kats could finally wear her Zuhair Murad bridal gown, which was made from delicate lace and tulle. Her reception outfit was by local designer Alin Le’kal.

260 guests attended the grand affair, including Melbourne socialites Nadia Bartel, Bec Judd, Rozalia Russian, Lana Wilkinson, Elliot Garnaut, Chris Kontos, Khanh Ong, Jack Charles, Jessie Roberts, Jade Kisnorbo, Jessie Murphy, Sally Crinis, Suzy Eskander, Michelle Greene, Marie Uva, Toni Maticevski and Jo Constable who set the couple up.

Cerolini popped the question in August 2021 during lockdown, and now that the wedding is done and dusted, the two have plans to honeymoon in Tokyo.

“I’ve gone to so many events and I had a whole list of things in my mind that I knew I wanted,’’ Kats told the Herald Sun. “I’m so glad it went to plan and that everyone had a fantastic night. It’s a sign of a good wedding that everyone is on the dancefloor and there was even some Greek dancing.”