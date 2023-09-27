He proposed. Then he changed his mind. So she sued him for $50,000.

“Don’t get mad. Get everything.”

Those immortal words were spoken by the noble Ivana Trump in one of the great films of cinematic history: The First Wives Club.

A woman in Georgia in the US took those words literally – except she was never actually a first wife. She was never actually a wife at all.

Christopher Ned Kelly and Melissa Cooper were engaged until 2011, when Kelley suddenly had a change of heart (i.e. cheated on her lots of times). At that point, Cooper could have just spent some quality time eating chocolate and licking her wounds. Instead, she sued him for breaking their engagement.

Here’s how it went down:

Man meets woman in 2000. Sparks fly. They move in together.

Man buys woman $10,000 ring and proposes in 2004.

Woman stops working to look after the child they have together, as well as the child she has from a previous relationship.

Man cheats on woman. She finds out. Stays.

Man cheats on woman again in 2011. She finds out. Gets mad. Man says he wants her to move out, take the kids, and that the engagement is off.

Woman says “lol no” and takes him to court. She sues him for ‘breach of promise to marry’. Wins $50,000.

Fifity. Thousand. Dollars.

He insists that they were never engaged in the first place and that the ring was just a gift. She insists that he’s a douche-canoe, and that she became a stay-at-home mum with the understanding that they would be married one day and he would be the sole breadwinner.

Kelly tried to appeal the decision by saying that, if he has to pay Cooper for their time together, that essentially makes her a prostitute and that’s against the law. But the judge was all *eye roll* “nice try.”

Cooper was awarded $50,000 for damages and legal fees. Boom.

