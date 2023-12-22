The 2024 wedding trends are a little bit controversial.

For the couples that do opt to have a wedding party, it looks like the whole even-number thing is out the window when it comes to bridesmaids and groomsmen. In fact, in 2024 it's very on-trend to have an uneven wedding party.

So, there you go! If you have three bridesmaids and five groomsmen — so be it.

Rather than adding or taking away people just to make up the numbers, weddings in 2024 will be all about choosing those friends or relatives that first come to mind and sticking with them.

3. Mix-gender wedding parties.

While it's not specifically a 'new' trend, in 2024 you can expect to see more couples mixing it up when it comes to their wedding party — and honestly, we love to see it. Because really, why should you have to exclude someone from your wedding party just because of their gender? It doesn't make... sense.

In 2024, it’s all about genuinely choosing people in your life who really mean something to you — regardless of their sex. That's what it's supposed to be about, after all.

4. Squashing gendered language.

With this in mind, gendered language like 'bridal parties' and 'groomsmen' are officially out, you guys. In 2024, it's all about neutrality.

One comment read: "Neutral language FTW. I am shocked at how READY I am for the 70s vibe but also not because I was a preteen in the 90s and can confirm the hold that fashion cycle had on us when it came back around the first time."