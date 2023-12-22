The 2024 wedding trends are a little bit controversial.

Whether you're getting married in 2024, got a whole heap of weddings in the calendar or just love a good prediction listicle for the new year (honestly, same), we all love to have a nosy at what's 'in' and what's 'out' for weddings. It's pervy. Exciting. A wee bit controversial. Because our favourite wedding Instagram account @wedshed has pulled out their crystal ball/data for the year ahead, posting their predictions for the biggest trends in 2024.
And look — it goes without saying, but weddings are very much a 'you do you' thing, and you should celebrate your big day whatever way you want to. But there's nothing quite like getting a sneaky glimpse into what a lot of people are planning for the year ahead.
So, here's what 2024 wedding season is serving.
1. Fewer wedding parties.
Off the back of the popularity of elopements and smaller, more intimate, low-key weddings in 2023, it looks like many people are pulling it back on the wedding party front and ditching the number of people they have standing beside them on the big day. So, expect to see more couples sans wedding party.