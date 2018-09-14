The sign Princess Eugenie's wedding is going to be more strict than Prince Harry and Meghan's.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that royal weddings are… intense.

There are rules, traditions and expectations, and as a guest the to-do list to avoid public shaming is extensive.

So just months after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, people are wondering how Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12 will be different. Less intense, perhaps?

Wrong.

There are some notable similarities, such as the fact that they are also being married in St George’s chapel, but there is one detail that will make Princess Eugenie’s wedding much stricter than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s; the dress code.

At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, the dress code allowed men to wear uniforms, morning coats, or lounge suits. But according to Town and Country, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding men will be required to wear a morning coat.

That is a frighteningly narrow dress code. And we have no doubt that many of the men on that guest list, especially Jack Brooksbank's non-royal friends, will be terrified of messing this up.

But the dress code isn't the only thing that has people surprised at the intensity of the wedding.

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Elton John and the Beckhams were just a few of the very well-known faces who were in attendance.

And the guest list to Princess Eugenie's is similarly impressive.

Singer and Songwriter Ellie Goulding, and her partner Caspar Jopling – who are also recently engaged – are close friends with Princess Eugenie. They have often been photographed together at various events and have also been spotted going on double dates together at basketball games. We’re almost positive the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer will be attending this royal event.