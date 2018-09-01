Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Having a nanny to help look after your children is all fun and games until they start saying horrible things about you in court, isn't it?

Former Spice Girls singer and America's Got Talent judge Mel B is learning this lesson the hard way.

In LA court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Mel B's former nanny Rusty Updegraff has appeared in court, claiming the entertainer is the "worst mother in the world".

Among his claims include reports Mel B is neglecting her two children Angel 11, and Madison, seven, using cocaine, drinking heavily from 10am each day, bringing home "a string of men" into the family home and becoming "mean and belligerent".

The nanny signed a declaration of claims and submitted it to the court because he believes Mel B is incapable of looking after her children.

Mel B is yet to comment on the allegations.

3. "Looking after Kyle is a full time job": Inside Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony's relationship.

In news you might've been suspecting for quite some time, Imogen Anthony has shared that being in a relationship with Kyle Sandilands is a full time job.

Yep. Those are her exact words.

"Looking after Kyle is a full-time job," the 27-year-old told The Daily Telegraph this week.