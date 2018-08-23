Princess Eugenie is enforcing a strict new rule at her wedding and we are in favour of it.

To catch up on all things Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
Unlike their cousins, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be unlike any before it because of this one rule.
Commendably, the ninth in line for the throne has decided to enforce a strict ‘no plastic rule’ for the entire event – not an easy feat when you’re inviting 1,200 members of the public along with hundreds of guests.
Speaking to British Vogue’s fashion features editor, Ellie Pither, in this year’s September issue, the royal shared her environmental passions and said she keeps her Ivy Cottage home in Kensington Palace plastic-free.
“At the moment I’m picking up the mantle of anti-plastics, so I work with Project Zero which has just partnered with Sky Ocean Rescue,” said the 28-year-old.
“My whole house is anti-plastic now — and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well. We’ve got to look after this planet.”
I’m so excited to have recently become an Ambassador of Project 0 whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Today we launched our new partnership with @skyoceanrescue and of course, Plasticus, the whale made of used single use plastic…Together we aim to inspire people to make sustainable choices to stop the ocean from drowning in plastic. #passonplastic @weareprojectzero
Top Comments
Does everyone own a 'tequila brand' these days?
I'm no wedding expert, so can someone explain to me what is the difference with a no-plastic wedding? What would normally be there which is plastic? I can't think of anything. I'm thinking linens, china, silverware, crystal, fresh flowers...