Christina Applegate survived breast cancer. Now she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Christina Applegate has been on a "strange journey" since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.

The 49-year-old shared her diagnosis on Twitter on August 10, writing: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do.

"So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you."