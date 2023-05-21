Sleep directly impacts how we look, feel, and perform and can have a major effect on our overall quality of life.

It is the most powerful tool we need to achieve our goals and ultimately live our best life — I should know this, I’m a sleep expert.

However, as with many things in life, sticking to the rules (even my own) is often much easier said than done.

Unfortunately, poor sleep quality is a very real problem for many.

Watch: Here are 8 ways to improve your skin while sleeping.



Video via Mamamia.

According to the Sleep Health Foundation, up to 45 per cent of Australians aren’t getting enough sleep and it manifests itself in every aspect of daily life — from our moods, relationships, and general happiness to our productivity and safety at work.

Perhaps you're like me and you have a tendency to sometimes fall out of good sleep habits. Or maybe you’re looking to implement some sleep structure for the first time.

Either way, here are my four hacks for achieving restorative and premium sleep.