'I'm a nutritionist. Here are 5 diet "rules" I don't believe in.'

With so many diet fads, marketing gimmicks and information accessible with the click of a button, it can be hard to decipher what advice to follow.

I am a qualified nutritionist with a science degree, and I believe in evidence-based nutrition. Here are five diet 'rules' I don’t believe in, backed by science.

1. A detox will remove toxins from the body.

No products will 'detox' or 'cleanse' the body.

Our body is not holding or absorbing bad toxics otherwise we would be extremely ill. The human body has its own systems for 'detoxing'; our lungs, kidneys, liver, and gastrointestinal tract do this for us.

No foods can detox our body however a well-balanced diet can help support a healthy gut microbe for digestion, help improve sleep for recovery and support day-to-day energy balance.

Products that claim to 'detox' the body or provide a 'cleanse' are marketing gimmicks.

2. Eating healthy has to be expensive.

You can eat a healthy, well-balanced diet on a budget.

My biggest tip for this is to plan for the week ahead. Create a meal plan for the week and build a shopping list. A well-planned list will stop you over buying and overspending.

It is important to be aware of your product options and look at brand comparisons. Look at frozen options for some foods. Fresh and frozen fruit and veg have the same nutrition profile with frozen usually half the price.

Always look for what is in season and chose home brand options for your basics, for example 1kg home brand oats is around 90c vs $5 for a branded pack.

3. Cutting carbs are crucial for losing weight.

A low-carbohydrate diet is one of the oldest weight loss myths there is. It's not maintainable long-term and can have serious health effects.

Carbohydrates are the bodies preferred source of energy. They hold water in the body, so when we cut carbohydrates our overall 'weight' on the scales can reduce, however, this is more so due to a loss of water.