You're either a Rememberer or a Forgetter, and you apparently don't want to be the latter.

Over the weekend I was trying to recall a memory from an overseas trip with my best friend.

I couldn't remember the year, the name of the city, or the context of how we got there. I could just remember that we were in Montenegro, we'd climbed up a big hill that day, and we were having a really nice bottle of red wine and getting tipsy in a restaurant in the middle of a pretty square surrounded by sandstone.

I don't remember what we spoke about, just that I was really happy. I don't remember what we ate, just that it was really good.

She remembers everything. It was 2016. We were in Kotor. The restaurant menu had a Sydney Harbour Bridge on it, which we thought was bizarre and kind of funny. We were impressed by the wine, because it came from the only winery in the world to use scientific research on heart health in its making. There was a sporting event on in the city that night, and we got strawberries and cream from a shop and ate it on a bench and watched the locals. She was wearing, she remembers, her red Tigerlily playsuit.

"You're insane," I told her. I simply couldn't muster that kind of detail about a random relatively un-eventful night eight years ago.

The only photo I could track down from that evening. Featuring the wine and the red playsuit, just like Amy remembers.