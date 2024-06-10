"We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it."

These are the devastating words shared by Dr Clare Bailey Mosley about her 67-year-old husband, British TV presenter and author Michael Mosley, whose body was recovered on Greek island of Symi after a five-day search.

Michael was out for a walk on his own along Agios Nikolaos beach to the fishing village of Pedi when he "took the wrong route and collapsed," his wife said in a statement.

The British TV staple was born in India before moving to England and enrolling in boarding school. He is most known for his work promoting intermittent fasting — especially the 5:2 diet — which made him a familiar face on TV panels in the UK and abroad.

Michael and Clare met in medical school at the Royal Free Hospital Medical School before getting married in 1987, moving to Buckinghamshire and welcoming four children together.

The couple has spearheaded a range of initiatives together to raise awareness of diets and health programs across the UK.