'I've started getting up over an hour before my 3 kids. It's absolutely saved my sanity.'

As a mother, your time is rarely your own. But before we unpack that, I’m going to be honest.

If you’d asked me between the years of 2012-2019 to rise before the sun, I would have laughed in the slightly hysterical way of the very sleep deprived.

As a mother-of-three, the years between 2012 until relatively recently are a blur of sleeplessness and bodily fluids (so many bodily fluids).

There wasn’t any ‘waking up’, it was more being dragged from unconsciousness for the 35th time and realising it was light outside.

I would often read about optimal ways to start your day and the importance of a morning routine and wonder if the person writing them was a) on drugs or b) ever stepped foot inside your average household with young children.

The thought of being able to wake before the tiny sleep thieves who dominated my life was laughable. I needed every single second of sleep available to me. I sometimes thought that the best sleep I got was in the approximately 22 minutes between my husband taking the kids downstairs and leaving for work. Those minutes were sacred and there was no chance of relinquishing them.

The thing is life changes.

Tiny babies become little kids who then become bigger kids. Until one glorious day, you realise that you’re sleeping most of the night. Sure, the five-year-old still visits roughly three nights out of seven and the 11-year-old enjoys switching on every light in the house for his 3am bathroom trip but, overall, you become reacquainted with the glorious phenomenon of good quality sleep.

But as is the way with the motherhood pendulum, while you find yourself being needed less overnight, you often find that you’re needed more during daylight hours. You return to work (or increase your work hours), school, sport and other extra-curricular activities dominate afternoons and weekend hours. Your children have social lives that require an entirely separate calendar. Time is still an issue. And so you wonder where you might carve out a little pocket. And things that maniacally scoffed at years before suddenly seem not only viable but quite a good idea.