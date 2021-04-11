'I've always been a bad sleeper. Here's how turning it around changed my life.'

From as early as I can remember, I've been a terrible sleeper.

I've always put off going to bed (a tendency I now know as revenge bedtime procrastination), and once I try to go to sleep, all the thoughts come flooding in.

How long has it been since you've done your tax?

Why are you so profoundly embarrassing?

Remember that one time you got a blood test and you were low in... something? Probably time to follow that up.

I then go through phases where I wake up throughout the night. Never early in the morning, at a time where it might be appropriate to start the day and pretend to just be a smug early riser.

Oh no.

I'm talking about 2am. Waking from a nightmare. And spending hours being irrationally terrified of snakes in my inner-city bedroom.

In an ideal world, I'd keep sleeping well into the morning to compensate (and yeah, maybe I do on weekends). But as the Editor in Chief at Mamamia, I'm up at 7am to start the day. After a bad night, that might only be leaving me with five or six hours of sleep.

Of course, all these issues are compounded by the fact that I'm acutely aware of how important sleep is.

Matthew Walker, the director of UC Berkeley’s Centre for Human Sleep Science and the author of Why We Sleep, writes it quite simply, "the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life".

"The leading causes of disease and death in developed nations—diseases that are crippling health-care systems, such as heart disease, obesity, dementia, diabetes, and cancer—all have recognised causal links to a lack of sleep."

Neglecting sleep has also been shown to impair your creativity, problem solving, decision making, learning, memory, mental health, emotional well-being and immune system.