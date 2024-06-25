Online, Hannah Louise Hill was just like any other content creator.

She posted regularly about fashion and beauty, loved getting glammed up for photoshoots, and spruiked various product endorsements. Before her accounts were deleted, she had over 19,000 followers on Instagram, and had half a million views on TikTok.

But behind the scenes, things certainly weren't picture perfect.

This week, she has been sentenced to jail.

Hannah Louise Hill, 27, is from Jersey, an island off the coast of the UK's mainland.

Detectives say Hill conned a "vulnerable man with autism" who she met online, after he began following her accounts.

Hill first made contact with the 36-year-old man via Instagram and asked him: "Want to be my sugar daddy?"

She offered to send him pictures and videos of herself in return for money. Hill repeatedly lied to her victim, the pair exchanging messages back and forth online but never meeting in person. Soon, the messages turned sinister.